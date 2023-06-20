Obituary of Helen Smart: Beloved Wife of Late Roland Smart, Passes Away at 92 Years Old

Helen Smart Obituary

Helen Smart, devoted wife of the late Roland Smart, passed away peacefully at the age of 92.

Helen was born on December 12, 1928, in Springfield, Illinois. She was the youngest of three children born to William and Elizabeth Johnson. Helen attended Springfield High School and later earned a degree in nursing from the University of Illinois.

Helen met her husband, Roland, while working as a nurse at St. John’s Hospital. They married on June 4, 1955, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until Roland’s passing in 2000.

Helen was a loving and devoted mother to her three children, Sarah, John, and Mary. She was also a dedicated nurse, working for over 30 years at St. John’s Hospital. Helen was known for her kind and compassionate nature, and she touched the lives of countless patients and families throughout her career.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family and her kind and gentle spirit.

Helen is survived by her children, Sarah, John, and Mary, as well as her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in Helen’s memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

