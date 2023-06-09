Obituary of Ian Collins, Fresno Motorcyclist who Died in a Collision

Obituary: Ian Collins, Fresno Motorcycle Rider Killed in Collision

Ian Collins, a beloved member of the Fresno motorcycle community, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 34. He was involved in a collision while riding his motorcycle on the highway.

Ian was born on January 15, 1987, in Fresno, California, to his parents, John and Susan Collins. He grew up in the city and attended Fresno State University, where he earned a degree in business. Ian had a passion for motorcycles and spent most of his free time riding his beloved Harley-Davidson.

Ian was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was a friend to all who knew him. He was a member of several motorcycle clubs and organizations in the Fresno area and was loved by all who rode with him.

Ian is survived by his parents, John and Susan Collins, and his sister, Emily Collins. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his family, friends, and fellow motorcycle riders.

A memorial service will be held in Ian’s honor on June 17, 2021, at the Fresno Motorcycle Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, a cause that Ian was passionate about supporting. Rest in peace, Ian, and ride on forever.

