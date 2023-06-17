Obituary of Ilkhom Shodiev – Tajikistan-born Amazon delivery driver killed in Lathrop shooting

Obituary: Ilkhom Shodiev

Ilkhom Shodiev, a Tajik-born Amazon truck driver, tragically passed away after being shot in Lathrop. He was only 27 years old.

Shodiev was described by his family and friends as a hardworking and kind individual who always had a smile on his face. He had immigrated to the United States several years ago with the hope of building a better life for himself and his family.

On the day of the shooting, Shodiev was making a delivery for Amazon when he was shot multiple times in his truck. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and has not yet made any arrests.

Shodiev’s death has left his family and community devastated. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and his wife and young daughter. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral and support his family during this difficult time.

Ilkhom Shodiev will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

