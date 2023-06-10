Obituary of Jace Bajza, 18, who Passed Away in a Tragic Car Accident in Northeast Colorado Springs







Jace Bajza Obituary

Jace Bajza, 18, dead in fatal Northeast Colorado Springs car crash

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jace Bajza, who died on Friday, August 27, 2021, in a car accident in Northeast Colorado Springs.

Jace was a beloved son, brother, and friend, known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was a talented athlete, playing basketball and football throughout his high school years, and had a passion for music.

His tragic death has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Jace’s life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Jace. You will never be forgotten.





