Obituary of Jack Thomas: Details of His Demise, Cause of Death, and Funeral Arrangements.







Jack Thomas Obituary

Jack Thomas Obituary

Jack Thomas, aged 75, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 10, 1945, to the late John and Mary Thomas. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jack was a graduate of the University of Illinois where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Business. He went on to have a successful career in finance, working for various companies throughout his lifetime.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Thomas, his two children, Michael Thomas and Jennifer Smith, and his three grandchildren, Emily, William, and Sophia. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on June 26, 2021, at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jack.

Rest in peace, Jack Thomas.





Jack Thomas cause of death Jack Thomas funeral arrangements Jack Thomas obituary notice Jack Thomas death announcement Jack Thomas memorial service details