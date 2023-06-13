Obituary of Jack Thomas: Details of his Passing and Funeral Arrangements.







Jack Thomas Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Thomas on August 15, 2021, at the age of 72.

Jack was born on June 2, 1949, in New York City, and grew up in Brooklyn. He attended Brooklyn College and earned a degree in business administration. Jack was a successful businessman and worked in various industries throughout his career.

Jack was a devoted husband to his wife of 45 years, Susan, and a loving father to his two children, Michael and Sarah. He was also a doting grandfather to his three grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, and Olivia. Jack will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Jack passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for their exceptional care and support.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Jack’s memory.





