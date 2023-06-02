Obituary of Jacky OH, DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend, and Her Final Performance Before Passing Away

RIP DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend Jacky OH Obituary

Introduction

On Monday, August 23, 2021, the world mourned the loss of Jacky Oh, the girlfriend of popular comedian and rapper, DC Young Fly. Jacky passed away at the young age of 24, leaving behind her family, friends, and loved ones. Her sudden and unexpected death has left many in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Career

Jacky Oh was born on March 10, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was raised by her mother and grandmother and grew up in a close-knit family. Jacky was a talented model and social media influencer, with a large following on Instagram and TikTok. She was known for her beauty, style, and infectious personality.

Relationship with DC Young Fly

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly first met in 2017 and started dating shortly after. The couple quickly became inseparable and often shared their love for each other on social media. DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, is a popular comedian and rapper known for his appearances on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and his music. He often referred to Jacky as his “Queen” and expressed his love for her on social media.

Last Live Before Died

On August 22, 2021, Jacky Oh went live on Instagram, where she talked about her plans for the future and her upcoming projects. She was excited about her new business ventures and her plans to expand her brand. Jacky was full of life and energy, and her fans and followers were excited to see what the future held for her.

Sudden Death

The next day, on August 23, 2021, Jacky Oh passed away suddenly. The cause of her death is still unknown. Her family and friends have expressed their shock and sadness over her untimely death. DC Young Fly also took to social media to express his grief and love for Jacky, saying, “I’m lost, my best friend, my baby, my queen, my everything. I love you so much, and I don’t know how to feel. Rest in peace, my angel.”

Conclusion

Jacky Oh’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans. She was a talented and beautiful young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Her legacy will live on through the memories she created and the love she shared with those around her. Rest in peace, Jacky Oh.

