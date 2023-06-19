Obituary of Jakob Mapes, American Medical Response Member, who passed away in June 2023 in San Joaquin County, CA.

Jakob Mapes Obituary

Jakob Mapes, a valued member of American Medical Response, passed away in June 2023 in San Joaquin County, CA. He was a dedicated paramedic who saved countless lives during his career.

Jakob was born and raised in San Joaquin County. After graduating from high school, he pursued his dream of becoming a paramedic. He joined American Medical Response in 2005 and served the community for 18 years.

Jakob was a kind and compassionate person who always put the needs of his patients first. He had a gift for calming and reassuring those in distress, and his calm demeanor was a source of comfort to many. Jakob’s colleagues remember him as a team player who was always willing to lend a hand and share his expertise.

Jakob is survived by his wife and two children, who were the center of his world. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Jakob’s life and contributions to the community. Details will be announced at a later date.

