Obituary of Jamie White – Jamie White passes away following Longview shooting

Longview Shooting Claims the Life of Jamie White

Jamie White, 32, passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained from a shooting in Longview. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 9:30 p.m. on Oak Street, according to local authorities.

White was rushed to the hospital immediately after the shooting but unfortunately, she did not survive. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the Longview Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Jamie White was a beloved member of the Longview community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, siblings, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Longview Community Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this incredible woman.

