Obituary of Jason Price, Fatally Injured in Sanborn County Collision

Jason Price Obituary: Man Killed in Sanborn County Crash

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Price, who died in a tragic car accident in Sanborn County. He was 35 years old.

Jason was born on February 14, 1986, to parents John and Mary Price. He grew up in the small town of Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 2004. After high school, Jason attended the University of South Dakota, where he earned a degree in business administration.

Jason was a hard-working and dedicated individual who had a passion for helping others. He was a successful entrepreneur who owned his own business and was well-respected in the community. He was also a loving husband to his wife, Sarah, and a devoted father to their two children, Emma and Ethan.

On the evening of August 16, 2021, Jason was driving home from a business meeting when he was involved in a fatal car accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Jason will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. His kind and generous spirit touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Jason Price.

