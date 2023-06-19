Obituary of Jaz Hinton, Search for Missing Man Last Seen in New Plymouth as Jaz Hinton, Funeral of Jaz Hinton







Jaz Hinton: Remembering a Life Lost and Seeking Closure

The community of New Plymouth is mourning the loss of Jaz Hinton, who went missing on November 2, 2021. The 32-year-old man was last seen in the city and his disappearance sparked a widespread search effort by police and volunteers. Unfortunately, on November 9, 2021, Jaz's body was found in a remote area outside of New Plymouth. Jaz was born on May 18, 1989, in New Plymouth and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Jaz was also an avid hiker and loved spending time in nature. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A funeral service for Jaz will be held on November 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Church in New Plymouth. The service will be open to the public, and all who knew Jaz are welcome to attend. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time but has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. The circumstances surrounding Jaz's death are still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police. While the community mourns the loss of a beloved member, they also seek closure and answers. Jaz Hinton may be gone, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.





