Obituary of Jean Burns: Jean O. Burns Dies at 85 Years Old

Obituary: Jean O. Burns

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean O. Burns at the age of 85.

Jean was born on August 12, 1935, in New York City to her parents, John and Mary. She graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in English. After graduation, she worked as a teacher for several years before starting her own business in interior design.

Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Burns, her two children, Susan and John, and her four grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Jean’s memory.

Rest in peace, Jean. You will be deeply missed.

Jean Burns death Jean Burns obituary notice Jean O. Burns funeral arrangements Remembering Jean Burns Jean Burns legacy