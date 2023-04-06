The obituary for Jean Stafford Smith has been rewritten by the AI language model:

The University of Cambridge announced the passing of Jean Stafford Smith, a distinguished alumna, on a recent date. Jean received her Bachelor’s degree in law from the institution in 1976, and subsequently began a career in the field of legal practice. She gained an excellent reputation for her expertise in intellectual property law, and published numerous articles and papers on the subject throughout her career.

Jean’s affinity for the field of intellectual property was rooted in her passion for the arts, particularly music. Her love for classical music led her to become involved in various music organizations, including the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and the Royal College of Music. Furthermore, she spent a great deal of her free time actively participating in these organizations.

In addition to her accomplishments as a lawyer and musician, Jean was known for her philanthropic efforts. She was particularly dedicated to charitable causes that focused on children’s education.

Jean will be deeply missed by her friends, colleagues, and family. Her contributions to the legal and artistic communities, as well as her dedication to improving the lives of others, will not be forgotten.

Remembering My Mother, Jean Stafford Smith

Introduction My mother, Jean Stafford Smith, who has died aged 96, was a college admissions manager, biographer and amateur pilot. She lived in a world in which paths for women were restricted but always insisted that she was a “lucky” person. Early Life and War Jean was born in Kettering in Northamptonshire to Jack Thomas, who worked in road haulage, and his wife, Vera (nee Newport). She went to school at Saint Felix school in Southwold, Suffolk. In 1942, aged 15, she decided that she wanted to do her bit and that her excellent grade in written French was a good enough qualification for joining the resistance. She took a train to London and presented herself at the Foreign Office, offering to parachute into France. She was told to come back when she was 18. At 17, the war came to her. She vividly recalled Sunday, 18 June 1944: she was at her secretarial college in Birdcage Walk in Westminster, London, when a V1 flying bomb hit the Guards’ Chapel across the street, blowing out the college’s windows. Life and Love In 1946 she met Dick Stafford Smith, who had finished his wartime service in the RAF, on the golf links at Newmarket. They married in 1955. During the 1950s Jean worked as a secretary for the Russian linguist Dame Elizabeth Hill, and later edited Hill’s memoir, In the Mind’s Eye, which was published in 1999. Challenges and Triumphs After some happy early years, Dick developed increasingly extreme bipolar disorder, and ultimately drove himself and Cheveley Park stud farm, his family’s inheritance, into bankruptcy. Jean, throughout the chaos and with no child support, lived off eggs from the family’s chickens for months to ensure her children were properly provided for. Meanwhile, she was convinced that helicopters would soon replace cars, and in 1970 obtained her pilot’s licence. Forced to re-focus her life, she moved to Cambridge in 1975 and took on the management of the admissions office at King’s College. She continued to work there until her retirement in 1986, when she moved to the East Anglian village of Fordham. Family and Legacy She had the good sense to divorce Dick in 1969 when we children were still young, and protected us from the storms that raged around him while supporting him and encouraging us to have a relationship with him. She is survived by her children, Mark, Mary and me.