Obituary of Jeremy Clarke on Radio, April 6th, 2023

Jeremy Clarke: A Tribute

On April 6th, 2023, the radio world lost a talented, passionate voice when Jeremy Clarke passed away at the age of 67. Clarke was a radio host for over four decades, starting his career in the 1980s at a small station in his hometown and eventually becoming a nationally recognized personality.

Throughout his career, Clarke was known for his thoughtful interviews, his deep knowledge of music, and his ability to connect with listeners. He was a champion of independent artists and often featured lesser-known musicians on his show. Clarke was also a dedicated mentor to many aspiring radio hosts, offering guidance and support to those just starting out.

Beyond his work on the airwaves, Clarke was a devoted family man and an active member of his community. He volunteered at local schools and was a regular fixture at charity events. His kindness, generosity, and infectious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jeremy Clarke’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, both in the countless lives he touched and in the world of radio that he helped shape. Rest in peace, Jeremy.

