Obituary of Jerry Harrison, Identified as Murder Victim on Abandoned Tennessee Trail via DNA Testing

Jerry Harrison Found Murdered on Abandoned Tennessee Trail and Identified Through DNA Testing

Jerry Harrison, a 38-year-old resident of Nashville, Tennessee, was found murdered on an abandoned trail on the outskirts of the city. The police were alerted to the scene by hikers who stumbled upon his body on a routine hike. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

After several weeks of investigation, the police were unable to identify the victim as they found no identification or personal belongings on or near the body. It was only through DNA testing that Harrison was identified.

The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and have not yet made any arrests. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Harrison’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden and tragic death. They describe him as a kind and loving person who always had a smile on his face. They are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help bring his killer to justice.

