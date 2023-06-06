Obituary of Jim Orth: Hastings, MN Resident Passes Away in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on June 4th

Jim Orth Obituary

Jim Orth, a resident of Hastings, MN, passed away on June 4 in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Jim was born on December 15, 1965, in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in the Hastings area and attended Hastings High School. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved spending time on his Harley Davidson.

Jim worked as a carpenter and was well-known for his attention to detail and craftsmanship. He took great pride in his work and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Jack and Emily. He is also survived by his parents, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on June 12 at the Hastings VFW. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Motorcycle Association.

