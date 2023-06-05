Obituary of Jim Orth – Jim Orth passes away in a motorcycle crash.

Jim Orth Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Jim Orth, a beloved member of the community, died on Monday in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was 45 years old.

Orth was known for his kind heart and his love of adventure. He was an avid motorcycle rider and often took long trips on his bike. His passion for riding was well-known among his friends and family.

Orth was born and raised in the area. He graduated from the local high school and went on to earn a degree in engineering from a nearby university. He worked as an engineer for several years before starting his own business.

In addition to his love of motorcycles, Orth was also an accomplished musician. He played several instruments and was a member of a local band.

Orth is survived by his wife of 20 years, two children, and several siblings. His family and friends are devastated by his loss and are remembering him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face.

A memorial service will be held in Orth’s honor at the local church on Friday at 2 pm. The community is invited to attend and pay their respects to a man who touched so many lives.

