Obituary of Jimmy Childers – Jimmy Allen Childers passes away following an assault on June 16th

Obituary: Jimmy Allen Childers

Jimmy Allen Childers passed away on June 16, 2021, at the age of 42, after being assaulted.

He was born on August 21, 1978, to parents John and Mary Childers in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jimmy was a loving husband to his wife, Sarah, and a devoted father to their two children, Emma and Ethan. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a passion for music and was an accomplished guitarist. Jimmy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on June 23, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Birmingham, at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, in honor of Jimmy’s memory.

Jimmy Allen Childers Assault Obituary Death June 16