Obituary of Jimmy Riddle from Woodlyn, PA – Jimmy Riddle Passes Away Following Motorcycle Accident

Obituary: Jimmy Riddle of Woodlyn, PA

Jimmy Riddle, a resident of Woodlyn, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 27. He died in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Jimmy was born on May 1, 1994, in Chester, PA. He was a kind-hearted and outgoing person who loved to make people laugh. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed spending time riding with his friends.

Jimmy is survived by his loving parents, two sisters, and a brother. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Woodlyn Baptist Church, 1125 MacDade Blvd, Woodlyn, PA 19094.

Rest in peace, Jimmy. You will always be remembered.

