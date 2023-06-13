Obituary of Jo Seaward, Westminster Community Primary School Teacher Passes Away

Jo Seaward, Beloved Teacher at Westminster Community Primary School, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jo Seaward, a dedicated and beloved teacher at Westminster Community Primary School. Jo passed away peacefully on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and excellence in education.

Jo joined Westminster Community Primary School in 2005 and quickly became a cherished member of our community. Her passion for teaching was evident in everything she did, from planning engaging lessons to helping her students achieve their full potential. Jo was particularly skilled at making every child feel valued and supported, no matter their background or abilities.

Jo will be deeply missed by her colleagues, students, and all who knew her. Her unwavering dedication to education and her infectious enthusiasm for life touched the hearts of everyone she met. Jo leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of students and teachers to come.

We extend our deepest condolences to Jo’s family during this difficult time. Her memory will live on in the countless lives she has touched and the countless hearts she has warmed. Rest in peace, Jo Seaward.

