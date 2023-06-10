Obituary of John Lawrence: Cancer claims the life of John Lawrence.

John Lawrence succumbs to cancer

John Lawrence, aged 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, John spent most of his life in the city, where he worked as a successful businessman. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to his family and friends.

John was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He was also a dedicated volunteer at his local church and a passionate advocate for cancer research.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, two children, and four grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.

