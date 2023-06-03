Obituary of John Nickas, Former Student of Stagg Baseball and Dedicated Teacher at Still Middle School, Passes Away

John Nickas, a Beloved Still Middle School Teacher and Stagg Baseball Alumnus, Passes Away

John Nickas, a former Stagg Baseball player and beloved Still Middle School teacher, has passed away at the age of 53. Nickas was born on June 10, 1968, in Palos Heights, Illinois. He attended Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, where he excelled in baseball and was known for his talent as a pitcher.

A Life Dedicated to Teaching and Coaching

After graduating from Stagg in 1986, Nickas went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Governors State University. He began his teaching career at Still Middle School in 1993 and quickly became a beloved member of the school community. Nickas was known for his dedication to his students and his passion for teaching. He was also a talented coach, serving as the head coach of the Stagg High School freshman baseball team for many years.

Remembering Nickas’ Impact on His Students

Nickas’ impact on his students was immeasurable. He was known for his ability to connect with his students and inspire them to succeed. Former students remember him as a kind and caring teacher who always went above and beyond to help his students achieve their goals. Many of Nickas’ former students have gone on to successful careers and credit him with helping them get there.

Honoring Nickas’ Legacy

The Stagg High School community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Nickas was a beloved member of the Stagg family, and his legacy will live on through the countless students whose lives he touched. The school is planning to honor Nickas’ memory with a special ceremony at an upcoming game.

Nickas is survived by his wife, Karen, and his two children, Emily and Michael. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and students.

Final Thoughts

John Nickas’ passing is a great loss to the Stagg High School community and to all who knew him. His dedication to teaching and coaching touched the lives of countless students, and he will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to his students’ success. Rest in peace, John Nickas.

