Obituary of Johnathan Jones: Victim of Fatal Dallas Shooting

Johnathan Jones Dies After Tragic Dallas Shooting

Johnathan Jones, 35, passed away on June 8, 2021, after being the victim of a shooting in Dallas, Texas. He was born on August 12, 1985, in Houston, Texas, to his parents, James and Sarah Jones.

Jones was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. He worked as a software engineer for a leading technology company in Dallas and was highly respected by his colleagues for his expertise and work ethic.

Jones was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball and tennis in his free time. He was also a frequent volunteer at his local community center and always made time to help those in need.

Jones is survived by his parents, his sister, and his fiancée, Sarah Johnson. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

The shooting that took Jones’ life was a senseless act of violence that has left a community in shock and mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jones’ loved ones during this difficult time.

