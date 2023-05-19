Obituary of Johnny Morgan: Oxford MS resident killed in plane crash in Arkansas

Johnny Morgan Obituary

Early Life and Education

Johnny Morgan was born on May 15, 1985, in Oxford, Mississippi. He attended Oxford High School and was a standout athlete in football and baseball. After graduating high school in 2003, he went on to attend the University of Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Career and Achievements

After graduating from college, Johnny Morgan began his career in the finance industry. He worked for several firms over the years, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, where he quickly rose through the ranks and became a successful financial advisor.

In addition to his professional career, Johnny was also active in his community. He was a member of the Oxford Rotary Club and volunteered with several local charities. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

The Tragic Plane Crash

On June 20, 2021, Johnny Morgan was one of four people killed in a plane crash in Arkansas. The small plane had taken off from Oxford and was headed to Waco, Texas, when it crashed in a wooded area near the Arkansas-Louisiana border.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe that weather may have been a factor. Johnny was traveling with three other individuals, all of whom were also killed in the crash.

Tributes and Remembrances

The news of Johnny Morgan’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the Oxford community and beyond. Friends and colleagues described him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

In a statement released by Morgan Stanley, the firm expressed its condolences and described Johnny as a “talented and dedicated financial advisor who was deeply committed to his clients and his community.”

Many people took to social media to share their memories and condolences. One friend wrote, “Johnny was one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. He will be deeply missed.” Another wrote, “I can’t believe he’s gone. He was such a bright light in this world.”

Final Thoughts

Johnny Morgan’s passing is a tragedy that has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his generosity, his passion for life, and his dedication to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

