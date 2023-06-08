Obituary of Jordyn and Race Elliott, a couple from Appleton WI

Jordyn Elliott and Husband Race Elliott Pass Away in Appleton, WI

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jordyn Elliott and her husband Race Elliott. The couple passed away tragically in Appleton, WI.

Jordyn was born and raised in Appleton. She was a devoted wife and mother to their two children. Jordyn was a talented artist and enjoyed painting and drawing in her spare time. She was also an active member of her community and volunteered at the local food bank.

Her husband Race was a loving husband and father. He worked as a software engineer and enjoyed playing video games in his free time. Race was known for his quick wit and infectious smile.

Jordyn and Race leave behind their two children, as well as their parents, siblings, and many other loved ones. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them.

A celebration of their lives will be held at the Appleton Community Center on Saturday, June 12th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local food bank in memory of Jordyn’s volunteer work.

