Obituary of Jose Contreas: Jose Javier Contreas Passes Away Following a Drowning Incident in a Lake

Jose Javier Contreas Passes Away After Drowning Accident

Jose Javier Contreas, 38, tragically passed away on June 15th, 2021, after a drowning accident at a nearby lake. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to many.

Born on September 23rd, 1982, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jose moved to the United States with his family at the age of 10. He attended local schools and graduated from high school in 2000. He then went on to attend community college and obtained an associate’s degree in business.

Jose was passionate about his work as a small business owner, where he was known for his exceptional customer service and friendly personality. He leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Maria, and their two children, Sofia and Juan.

Jose loved spending time with his family and was always up for a new adventure. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping trips with his loved ones. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and kind heart.

A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Jose’s memory.

