Obituary of Jose Guzman, Victim of Fatal Semi-Truck Accident in Fresno County

Jose Guzman Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Guzman, who was killed in a tragic semi-truck crash in Fresno County. Jose was a beloved husband, father, and friend, and his loss has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Jose was born on October 15, 1978, in Fresno, California. He grew up in the city and attended local schools before going on to work in the trucking industry. He was a skilled driver and took great pride in his work, always striving to deliver his cargo safely and on time.

Jose is survived by his wife, Maria, and their two children, Juan and Sofia. He is also survived by his parents, siblings, and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Jose’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

