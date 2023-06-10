Obituary of Jose Rodriguez, Lombard Motors Employee in New Haven CT, Passes Away in Motorcycle Crash

Obituary: Jose Rodriguez

Jose Rodriguez, a dedicated employee of Lombard Motors in New Haven, CT, passed away tragically on Friday, May 21st, 2021. He was 35 years old.

Jose was born on September 12th, 1985, in New Haven, CT. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. Jose was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Lombard Motors, where he worked for over five years as a mechanic.

On the evening of May 21st, 2021, Jose was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The loss of Jose has been a shock and a tragedy to all who knew him.

Jose was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his love of motorcycles. He was an avid rider and enjoyed spending time on the open road. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues at Lombard Motors.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Jose at Lombard Motors on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 11 AM. All are welcome to attend.

Rest in peace, Jose. You will be forever missed.

Lombard Motors Motorcycle accident New Haven CT Obituary Jose Rodriguez