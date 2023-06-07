Obituary of Joshua White – Southeast DC Gas Station Shooting Claims Joshua White’s Life

Joshua White Passes Away Following Shooting Incident at Southeast DC Gas Station

Joshua White, aged 28, has died after being shot at a gas station in Southeast DC. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, and White was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away shortly after.

According to the authorities, the shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups of people at the gas station. The investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

White was a resident of Southeast DC and was known to many as a kind and caring individual. His family and friends are mourning his loss and are devastated by this tragic incident.

The community is coming together to offer their condolences to White’s family and to call for an end to gun violence in the city. Our thoughts and prayers are with Joshua White’s loved ones during this difficult time.

