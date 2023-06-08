Obituary of Josiah Stayner, a 16-Year-Old who was Fatally Hit by a Fleeing Vehicle in the Vicinity of Placerville.

16-Year-Old Josiah Stayner Killed in Hit and Run Near Placerville

Josiah Stayner, a 16-year-old resident of Placerville, was tragically killed in a hit and run accident on Monday evening. According to witnesses, Stayner was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. The incident occurred on Highway 50, just east of Placerville.

Stayner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The driver responsible for the accident has not yet been identified and remains at large.

Stayner was a beloved member of the Placerville community and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a student at Placerville High School and was actively involved in the school’s drama department.

The Placerville Police Department is urging anyone with information about the hit and run to come forward. They are also reminding drivers to remain vigilant and to always be aware of their surroundings while on the road.

Josiah Stayner will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Placerville community.

