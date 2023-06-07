Obituary of Josiah Stayner, a Young Victim of Hit-and-Run on Highway 50 close to Placerville







Josiah Stayner Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Josiah Stayner, a 9-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 50 near Placerville.

Josiah was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He had a contagious smile and a heart full of kindness, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when Josiah was walking with his family along the highway. He was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him with fatal injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident and seeking any information that may lead to the identification of the driver.

Josiah’s family is devastated by the loss of their precious son and asks for privacy during this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held in Josiah’s honor at a later date.

Rest in peace, sweet Josiah.





