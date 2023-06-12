Obituary of Josiah Stayner: Remembering a Life Taken Too Soon in Highway 50 Hit-and-Run, Mourning the Loss of Josiah Stayner, Josiah Stayner’s Tragic Demise in Highway 50 Hit-and-Run Incident

Obituary: Josiah Stayner

The community mourns the loss of Josiah Stayner, who passed away in a tragic hit-and-run accident on Highway 50. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Josiah was born on June 3, 1985, in Sacramento, California. He attended local schools and graduated from Sacramento State University, where he earned his degree in Business Administration. He worked as a financial analyst for a local firm and was known for his dedication and hard work.

Josiah was an active member of his church and enjoyed volunteering his time with various community organizations. He had a passion for music and was a talented guitar player. He often played at local venues and events, bringing joy to all who heard him play.

On the evening of August 12, 2021, Josiah was tragically struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Highway 50. Despite the best efforts of first responders, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene.

Josiah is survived by his parents, siblings, and many loving friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering faith. The community is invited to honor Josiah’s memory at a memorial service to be held on August 20th at 10 am at the First Baptist Church in Sacramento.

