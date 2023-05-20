Obituary of Juan Gomez: Juan Angel Gomez Passes Away Peacefully

Juan Angel Gomez Obituary

Early Life and Education

Juan Angel Gomez was born on January 8th, 1955, in Miami, Florida. He was the son of the late Manuel and Maria Gomez. Juan grew up in a large family with six siblings, and he was known for his kind and generous nature from a young age. Juan received his primary education at St. Mary’s Catholic School, where he excelled academically and developed a love for learning.

Professional Life

Juan Angel Gomez began his professional career as a teacher, where he taught in the Miami-Dade County school system for over 20 years. Juan was an inspiring educator, and he had a gift for connecting with his students and helping them to reach their full potential. He was passionate about education and believed that every child deserved the opportunity to learn and grow.

After retiring from teaching, Juan pursued a career in public service, where he worked for the City of Miami for over a decade. Juan was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the residents of Miami. He was known for his honesty, integrity, and compassion, and he was highly respected by his colleagues and the community.

Personal Life

Juan Angel Gomez was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He met the love of his life, Maria, while they were both in college, and they were married for over 40 years. Juan and Maria had three children, and they were the center of his world. Juan was a loving and supportive father who encouraged his children to follow their dreams and was always there for them, no matter what.

Juan was also a doting grandfather, and he cherished his role as “Abuelo” to his five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and always had a smile on his face when he was with them. Juan was a family man who valued his relationships with his loved ones above all else.

Legacy

Juan Angel Gomez’s passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives that he touched throughout his life. Juan was a kind and compassionate man who devoted his life to serving others, and he will be remembered for his selflessness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Juan’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to express their condolences and offer their support during this difficult time. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Foundation in Juan’s memory.

Final Thoughts

Juan Angel Gomez was a remarkable man who lived a life of service and dedication to others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Juan’s passing is a great loss to the Miami community, but his legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in the world. Rest in peace, Juan Angel Gomez.

