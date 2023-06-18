Obituary of Julia Vandentoorn: Grand Rapids Accident Claims Her Life

Julia Vandentoorn Passes Away Following Grand Rapids Accident

Julia Vandentoorn, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, May 16th, 2021. She was involved in a tragic accident that occurred in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Julia was born on August 12th, 1955 in Holland, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Johnson. Julia grew up in Holland and attended Holland High School. After graduation, she went on to attend Hope College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Julia was a dedicated teacher who spent over 30 years educating and inspiring young minds at Grand Rapids Public Schools. She was passionate about her work and was deeply loved and respected by her students and colleagues alike.

Julia was also a devoted wife to her husband of 35 years, John Vandentoorn. Together, they raised three children and were blessed with six grandchildren. Julia was a beloved grandmother who adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.

Julia will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering love for her family.

A private family service will be held to honor Julia’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation.

