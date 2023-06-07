Obituary of Julian Feikert, a Keokuk IA resident and Oklahoma State University Alumnus who passed away in Mexico

Julian Feikert Obituary

Julian Feikert, a resident of Keokuk, IA and an alumnus of Oklahoma State University, passed away in Mexico. He was born on June 12, 1950, in Keokuk, IA to parents John and Mary Feikert.

After completing his education at Oklahoma State University, Julian pursued a career in business. He was a successful entrepreneur and owned several businesses throughout his life.

Julian had a passion for travel and visited many countries around the world. He loved experiencing new cultures and meeting new people. His adventurous spirit led him to Mexico, where he spent his final years.

Julian will be remembered as a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service for Julian Feikert will be held at a later date.

