Obituary of Julian Garcia: North Providence Resident Fatally Shot while Delivering Food in Pawtucket.

Julian Garcia, North Providence Man Shot While Delivering Food in Pawtucket

Julian Garcia, a 37-year-old North Providence man, was shot multiple times while delivering food in Pawtucket on Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia was working as a delivery driver for a local restaurant when he was attacked by an unknown assailant. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing a vehicle speed away from the area.

The Pawtucket Police Department is currently investigating the shooting and has not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Garcia’s family and friends are mourning his loss and asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Garcia’s family during this difficult time.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that food delivery drivers face every day while on the job. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Julian Garcia’s loved ones.

