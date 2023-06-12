Obituary of Julian Garcia: North Providence Resident Fatally Shot while Delivering Food in Pawtucket.

Julian Garcia, North Providence Man Shot While Delivering Food in Pawtucket
Julian Garcia, a 37-year-old North Providence man, was shot multiple times while delivering food in Pawtucket on Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garcia was working as a delivery driver for a local restaurant when he was attacked by an unknown assailant. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing a vehicle speed away from the area.
The Pawtucket Police Department is currently investigating the shooting and has not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.
Garcia’s family and friends are mourning his loss and asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Garcia’s family during this difficult time.
This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that food delivery drivers face every day while on the job. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Julian Garcia’s loved ones.
- Julian Garcia
- North Providence
- Pawtucket shooting
- Food delivery
- Local news