Obituary of Kadan Rabender from Scranton – North Pocono School Student Passes Away in Tragic Accident

Kadan Rabender, North Pocono School Student, Passes Away in Tragic Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kadan Rabender, a beloved student of North Pocono School. Kadan was involved in a fatal accident that took his life on [insert date].

Kadan was a bright and talented young man who had a passion for sports and making people laugh. He was loved by his family, friends, and teachers, and his loss is deeply felt by the entire community.

The North Pocono School District has extended their condolences to Kadan’s family and friends during this difficult time. They have also offered support to students and staff who may need it.

Kadan’s memory will live on through the impact he made on those around him. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

