Obituary of Kadan Rabender – North Pocono School Student Passes Away in Tragic Accident

North Pocono School Student Kadan Rabender Passes Away in Tragic Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kadan Rabender, a beloved student of North Pocono School. Kadan was involved in a fatal accident that occurred on [date and location].

Kadan was a bright student with a passion for [insert interests or achievements], and will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and the North Pocono School community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

The school will be offering grief counseling services to any students or staff members who may need support in the coming days and weeks.

Rest in peace, Kadan. You will always be remembered and cherished.

