Obituary of Kadan Wright: Moscow, PA Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Resident

Obituary: Kadan Wright

Kadan Wright, a resident of Moscow, PA, passed away recently. His demise has left his family and friends heartbroken.

Kadan was a kind-hearted and gentle soul who had a passion for music. He was an excellent guitarist and loved to play for his loved ones. He also had a keen interest in sports, especially basketball, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kadan was a graduate of North Pocono High School and was pursuing his degree in music from the University of Scranton. He was also a member of the university’s music club and actively participated in various events.

Kadan will be remembered for his infectious smile, his caring nature, and his love for music. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community.

May his soul rest in peace.

