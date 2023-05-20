Obituary of Kaitlyn Pollock, the Oshawa Girl who Lost Her Life to an Electric Kick Scooter Accident

Kaitlyn Pollock Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Young Girl Tragically Struck and Killed on a Electric Kick Scooter

Introduction

The tragic death of Kaitlyn Pollock, a young girl from Oshawa, has shocked and saddened her family, friends and community. Kaitlyn was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding an electric kick scooter on October 26, 2021. The 12-year-old girl’s death has left a deep void in the hearts of her loved ones and has reminded us of the importance of road safety.

Early Life and Education

Kaitlyn Pollock was born on March 22, 2009, in Oshawa, Ontario. She was the daughter of John and Sarah Pollock and had two older brothers, Ryan and Eric. Kaitlyn attended Dr. S.J. Phillips Public School where she was a bright and enthusiastic student. She was known for her love of reading, playing sports, and spending time with her family and friends.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of October 26, 2021, Kaitlyn was riding her electric kick scooter on a residential street in Oshawa when she was struck by a vehicle. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Kaitlyn succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The incident has left her family and community in shock and mourning. The police are investigating the accident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Family and Community Mourns

Kaitlyn’s death has had a profound impact on her family, friends and community. Her parents released a statement saying, “Our hearts are shattered at the loss of our beautiful daughter Kaitlyn. She brought so much joy and happiness to our lives and we cannot imagine life without her. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and community during this difficult time.”

The Dr. S.J. Phillips Public School community also expressed their deep sadness and condolences. Principal Jennifer LeBlanc said, “We are devastated by the loss of Kaitlyn. She was a bright and talented student who brought laughter and kindness to our school. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Importance of Road Safety

Kaitlyn’s tragic death has highlighted the importance of road safety, particularly for young people. Electric kick scooters, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, can be dangerous if not used properly. It is important for riders to wear helmets, use designated bike lanes, and follow traffic laws.

The City of Oshawa has also reminded residents to be vigilant on the roads and to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists. Mayor Dan Carter expressed his condolences and said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaitlyn’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time. We will continue to work towards making our roads safer for everyone.”

Final Thoughts

The loss of Kaitlyn Pollock has left a deep void in the hearts of her loved ones and community. Her bright spirit and joyful presence will be greatly missed. As we mourn her passing, we must also remember to prioritize road safety and take measures to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Rest in peace, Kaitlyn.

1. Electric kick scooter accident

2. Pedestrian safety

3. Traffic laws for electric scooters

4. Oshawa traffic accidents

5. Child safety on electric scooters