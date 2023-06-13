Obituary of Kalia Davis, an 18-year-old Buffalo Grove High School Student who has passed away

Kalia Davis Obituary

Kalia Davis, an 18-year-old student at Buffalo Grove High School, passed away recently. She was a bright and talented young woman who touched the lives of many.

Kalia was an active member of her school community, participating in various clubs and organizations. She had a passion for music and was a talented singer and musician. Kalia also had a love for animals, often volunteering at local animal shelters.

Her family and friends describe her as kind, caring, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Kalia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on [insert date and time]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to [insert charity or organization].

Rest in peace, Kalia. Your light will continue to shine on in the hearts of those who loved you.

