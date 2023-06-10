Obituary of Kalia Davis, an 18-year-old student at Buffalo Grove High School who passed away





Kalia Davis Obituary

Kalia Davis

Buffalo Grove High School student, Kalia Davis, passed away at the age of 18 on [insert date].

Kalia was a beloved member of the Buffalo Grove community and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and teachers.

She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering determination. Kalia was a talented athlete and musician, and she brought joy to those around her with her passion and enthusiasm.

A private service will be held in her honor, and her family requests privacy during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Kalia. You will always be remembered.





