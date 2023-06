Obituary of Karla Ramirez, a Graduate of Edmond Oklahoma Christian University Who Passed Away in Irving TX

Obituary: Karla Ramirez

Karla Ramirez, a graduate of Edmond Oklahoma Christian University, passed away in Irving, TX.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. Her kind heart and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

During her time at Oklahoma Christian University, Karla was an active member of the student community, known for her academic achievements and her involvement in various extracurricular activities.

She will always be remembered for her passion for life, her unwavering faith, and her dedication to serving others.

Karla’s family and friends invite all who knew her to join them in celebrating her life and legacy.

