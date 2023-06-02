Obituary of Kassandra Arevaloz – Torrance CA witnesses murder-suicide of Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz.

Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz Dead Following Murder-Suicide in Torrance CA

Introduction

The Torrance community is mourning the loss of two young women, Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz, who were found dead in a murder-suicide on Thursday, September 23rd. The tragedy has left many in shock and disbelief as they try to make sense of what happened.

About Kassandra Arevaloz

Kassandra Arevaloz was just 22 years old at the time of her death. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. Kassandra was known for her kind heart and infectious smile, which could light up any room.

Kassandra was born and raised in Torrance, CA, where she attended local schools before going on to study at El Camino College. She was passionate about helping others and was pursuing a career in nursing.

Kassandra had a zest for life that was contagious. She loved spending time with her family and friends, trying new foods, and exploring new places. She had a love for animals, especially her cat, Luna, who was her constant companion.

The Tragic Event

On September 23rd, Kassandra was found dead along with her friend Avante Rose in what police have determined to be a murder-suicide. The two women were found in an apartment in Torrance, where they had been living together.

The news of Kassandra’s death has left her family and friends devastated. They are struggling to come to terms with the fact that she is no longer with them. Kassandra was loved by so many, and her loss has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

Remembering Kassandra

Despite the tragic circumstances of her death, Kassandra’s family and friends choose to remember her for the amazing person she was. They remember her kind heart, her infectious smile, and her unwavering love for those around her.

Kassandra was a shining light in the lives of those who knew her. She made a lasting impact on everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Conclusion

The loss of Kassandra Arevaloz and Avante Rose is a tragedy that has deeply affected the Torrance community. Kassandra was a beautiful person inside and out, and her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her.

Although her life was cut short, Kassandra’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in peace.

