Obituary of Katrina Bobo: Marengo Resident Passes Away in Car Accident on U.S. Route 33

Katrina Bobo: A Life Tragically Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Katrina Bobo was born on May 12, 1995, in Marengo, Ohio. She was the youngest of three children and grew up in a close-knit family. From a young age, Katrina was known for her infectious smile, bubbly personality, and kind heart.

Katrina attended Highland High School, where she was an active member of the cheerleading squad and a dedicated student. She went on to pursue a degree in nursing at Ohio State University, where she excelled academically and was beloved by her classmates and professors.

A Promising Career Cut Short

On the evening of August 26, 2021, Katrina’s life was tragically cut short in a car accident on U.S. Route 33. She was driving home from work at Morrow County Hospital, where she had worked as a nurse for the past two years.

The accident occurred when another driver veered into Katrina’s lane, causing a head-on collision. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Katrina passed away at the scene of the accident.

A Beloved Daughter, Sister, and Friend

Katrina’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her parents, siblings, and extended family are heartbroken by the loss of such a vibrant and loving young woman.

Katrina’s friends and colleagues remember her as a dedicated nurse who always went above and beyond to care for her patients. She had a contagious energy that lifted the spirits of those around her and a genuine passion for helping others.

A Legacy of Kindness and Compassion

Katrina’s passing is a tragic reminder of just how fragile life can be. While her time on this earth was far too short, the impact she made on those around her will be felt for years to come.

Her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time as a nurse and through the memories of those who knew her best.

Rest in peace, Katrina Bobo. You will be deeply missed.

