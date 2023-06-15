Obituary of Keith Bennett, a Suitland Resident Who Passed Away on Tuesday in Prince George’s County

Keith Bennett, a Suitland Resident, Dies in Fatal Incident in Prince George’s County

Keith Bennett, a 34-year-old resident of Suitland, passed away on Tuesday following an unfortunate incident in Prince George’s County.

Details surrounding the incident are still scarce, but according to local authorities, Bennett was fatally injured during the incident, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was described as a loving father, devoted husband, and a hardworking employee. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The community has expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden loss of a beloved member. Many have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Bennett.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Bennett’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn their loss.

Keith Bennett obituary Suitland man killed Prince George’s County homicide Keith Bennett funeral arrangements Justice for Keith Bennett