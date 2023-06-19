Obituary of Kentrel Jah Mar Miller, Fairfield Shooting Victim Identified as Teen

Kentrel Jah Mar Miller Obituary

Fairfield, CA – Kentrel Jah Mar Miller, a teenager who was tragically killed in a shooting incident, has been identified by the authorities. He was just 17 years old.

Miller was a resident of Fairfield, where he attended Armijo High School. He was a popular student who was known for his infectious smile and friendly personality. Miller had dreams of becoming an engineer and was known for his passion for math and science.

On the day of the incident, Miller was walking with a friend when shots were fired, and he was hit. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Miller’s death has shocked the community, and his family and friends are devastated by the loss. A candlelight vigil was held in his memory, and many have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of him on social media.

The investigation into Miller’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and contact the authorities.

Rest in peace, Kentrel Jah Mar Miller. You will be missed dearly.

Fairfield shooting victim Kentrel Jah Mar Miller Fairfield shooting tragedy Teen gun violence Remembering Kentrel Jah Mar Miller