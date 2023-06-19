Obituary of Kentrel Jah’mar Miller: Victim of Shooting at Fairfield Mall Parking Lot

Kentrel Jah’mar Miller Obituary

Kentrel Jah’mar Miller, aged 23, passed away on June 14, 2021, after being shot in the parking lot of Fairfield mall. Kentrel was a resident of Fairfield, Ohio, and a graduate of Fairfield High School.

Kentrel was known for his infectious smile, easy-going personality, and his love for basketball. He played basketball throughout high school and was a talented athlete. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed writing and recording his own songs.

Kentrel’s family and friends remember him as a kind and caring person who always put others before himself. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time and has not announced any funeral arrangements at this time. The investigation into Kentrel’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

Rest in peace, Kentrel Jah’mar Miller. You will always be remembered and loved.

Fairfield mall shooting Kentrel Jah’mar Miller shooting Fairfield mall parking lot shooting Kentrel Miller death Fairfield mall shooting victim