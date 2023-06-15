Obituary of Kenya Radford: Family and Friends Grieve the Loss of the Indianapolis Resident

Family and Friends Mourn the Death of Kenya Radford from Indianapolis

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Kenya Radford. She was a cherished member of our family and community, and her loss has left us devastated.

Kenya touched the lives of many with her kind heart and infectious smile. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

We ask that you keep Kenya’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Kenya Radford Obituary

Kenya Radford, 32, passed away on June 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on February 2, 1989, in Chicago, Illinois, to her loving parents, John and Lisa Radford.

Kenya graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She worked as a marketing manager for several years before dedicating her time to her family.

Kenya is survived by her husband, Michael, and their two children, as well as her parents and siblings. She will be remembered fondly by her extended family and friends.

