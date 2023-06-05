Obituary of Keven Girard, Victim of Quebec Fishing Tragedy That Claimed Lives of 4 Children







Keven Girard Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Keven Girard, who was found in a fishing tragedy in Quebec on June 8, 2021. Four children also lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident.

Keven was born on April 18, 1985 in Quebec City. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Marie, and a loving father to their two children, Emma and Liam. Keven was a skilled fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the water with his family and friends.

Keven will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.





